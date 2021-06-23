Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Pound, Virginia, man sentenced for illegally selling firearms

By Washington County News
Southwest Virginia Today
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOUND, Va. — A Pound, Virginia, man who illegally sold firearms without a license was sentenced last Tuesday to eight months in prison. James Michael Boggs, 66, pleaded guilty in March to one count of willfully engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began an investigation of firearm sales at the Indian Mountain Trade Center in 2019 to identify and monitor individuals who appeared to be in the business of dealing firearms without a federal firearms license. Investigators said they saw Boggs, and others, regularly selling firearms to attendees, the release states.

swvatoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Federal Firearms License
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
Posted by
Reuters

Return to normal? UK PM Johnson outlines end to England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Monday to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England in two weeks' time, a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson confirmed the government aimed...
NBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy