NM lacks real strategic plan to get bang for R&D bucks

The Albuquerque Journal recently published, “Census wakeup call: State’s low growth shows need for hard conversations and big policy improvements.” This column shows where New Mexico’s rankings lag behind those of neighboring states. The issue is how to address this problem. New Mexico must have a vision for its economic future and a strategy to implement that vision, but where are we now? Let’s look at the data comparing Bernalillo County to high-tech, Utah County, Utah, home of Provo.