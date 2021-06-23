Cancel
Portugal vs France prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out tonight?

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
 9 days ago

Portugal have beaten France just once in their last 13 games against their European counterparts, a run which stretches all the way back to 1975.

But that solitary victory was a significant one. It came in the final of the last European Championship as midfielder Eder scored an extra-time winner to clinch the trophy.

And Portugal boss Fernando Santos will be hoping his side can do the same again this evening as they look to progress through to the second round.

France sit one point above them heading into this one, but with Germany and even Hungary also still able to qualify, it is all to play for in Group F.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

How can I watch it?

BBC 1 will be showing the game in the UK and you will also be able to stream the match by using BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Portugal are expected to have a full squad to choose from for their final group game. But Didier Deschamps’ France side will be without forward Ousmane Dembele for the rest of the tournament after he picked up a knee injury in the draw with Hungary.

Confirmed line-ups

Portugal: Patricio; Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, Sanches, Moutinho; B Silva, Ronaldo, Jota

France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Tolisso, Griezmann, Mbappe, Benzema

Odds

Portugal: 29/10

Draw: 15/8

France: 5/4

Prediction

If Portugal’s match with Germany is anything to go by, two European giants facing off in the group stage does not disappoint. Fernando Santos will know his side simply cannot allow the spaces to open up in their defence like they did in the defeat to the Germans, especially with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema waiting eagerly. It is that fragility that makes Portugal susceptible, but you feel they may have enough attacking talent to earn a precious point here. 2-2 .

