To finish off Immigrant Heritage Month, U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, FWD.us and New York community leaders and immigrants sat down to discuss immigrant communities' contributions throughout New York and the need to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. Espaillat is the first Dominican American to serve in the U.S. House and the only formerly undocumented immigrant in Congress. "I hold it as a personal responsibility to ensure that immigrants have the same opportunity to achieve that founding ideal like I did, and that's keeping our immigrant communities front and center here in New York and in Washington," he said. Norwood News and Harlem World Magazine.