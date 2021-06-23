Cancel
Soccer

Is Portugal vs France on TV tonight? Euro 2020 kick-off time, channel, how to watch and more

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

Portugal ’s 3-0 victory over Hungary in their opening Euro 2020 match was quickly forgotten when they were taken apart by Germany in Munich on Saturday .

That defeat means Fernando Santos’ side head into the match against world champions France with just three points, knowing they face an uphill task to come away from Budapest with any positive result at all.

However, they will take a flicker of hope from France’s 1-1 draw with Hungary , a match in which Didier Deschamps’ men created a host of chances but were ultimately left frustrated.

Portugal , France and Germany could all end the evening at the top of Group F in what promises to be a fascinating night’s action.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

How can I watch it?

BBC 1 will be showing the game in the UK and you will also be able to stream the match by using BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Portugal are expected to have a full squad to choose from for their final group game. But Didier Deschamps’ France side will be without forward Ousmane Dembele for the rest of the tournament after he picked up a knee injury in the draw with Hungary.

Confirmed line-ups

Portugal: Patricio; Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, Sanches, Moutinho; B Silva, Ronaldo, Jota

France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Tolisso, Griezmann, Mbappe, Benzema

Odds

Portugal: 29/10

Draw: 15/8

France: 5/4

Prediction

If Portugal’s match with Germany is anything to go by, two European giants facing off in the group stage does not disappoint. Fernando Santos will know his side simply cannot allow the spaces to open up in their defence like they did in the defeat to the Germans, especially with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema waiting eagerly. It is that fragility that makes Portugal susceptible, but you feel they may have enough attacking talent to earn a precious point here. 2-2 .

