T-Pain says he still ‘loves and respects’ Usher after revealing singer told him he ‘f***ed up music’

T-Pain has spoken out in defence of Usher after revealing that the singer once told him he had “f***ed up music”.

In a clip from the new Netflix documentary This Is Pop , the rapper explained how he suffered from depression for four years after the “Love in this Club” singer told him that his use of autotune had ruined music.

“Usher was my friend. I really respect Usher and he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f***ed up music,’” he recalled. “I was like, ‘What did I do? I came out and I used autotune.’

“He was like, ‘Yeah, you f****d it up.’ I’m like, ‘But I used it, I didn’t tell everybody else to start using it.’ That is the very moment, and I don’t even think I realised this for a long time, but that’s the very moment that started a four-year depression for me.”

After many fans spoke out in defence of T-Pain following the revelation, the rapper tweeted on Tuesday (22 June) that he hadn’t intended to “disrespect” Usher.

“I still love and respect @Usher telling that story was in no way meant to disrespect that man,” T-Pain tweeted on Tuesday (22 June).

“Ppl talk s*** about me 24/7 but when it comes from someone you truly respect it hits very different. I never said f*** Ursh it was a drop in the ocean of s*** I was already goin through.”

The Independent has contacted Usher’s representatives for comment.