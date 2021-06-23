Cancel
Podcast: Hired by an algorithm

By Anthony Green
MIT Technology Review
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve applied for a job lately, it’s all but guaranteed that your application was reviewed by software—in most cases, before a human ever laid eyes on it. In this episode, the first in a four-part investigation into automated hiring practices, we speak with the CEOs of ZipRecruiter and CareerBuilder, and one of the architects of LinkedIn’s algorithmic job-matching system, to explore how AI is increasingly playing matchmaker between job searchers and employers. But while software helps speed up the process of sifting through the job market, algorithms have a history of biasing the opportunities they present to people by gender, race...and in at least one case, whether you played lacrosse in high school.

www.technologyreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcast#Data Science#The Algorithm#Black People#Lawsuits#Careerbuilder#Linkedin#Ai#Product Management#Rutgers University#Cognify
