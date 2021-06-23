23 Early 2000s Hair Trends We're (Mostly) Nostalgic For

After several years of all things ’90s retaking fashion and beauty trends, it seems a natural progression that the 2000s followed suit. But if the ’90s were known for sleek, minimalist looks, the decade after them was known for just the opposite. “Hair in the 2000s was wild because everyone was trying to do something a little different that no one had seen before,” says celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow artistic director Joseph Maine. “There were really no limits and people were experimenting with different textures and accessories. It was a playful time for style.” And playful is right. From dramatic hair colors to iconic (and unique) haircuts, hair in the early aughts was in a beauty league of its own.