LG OLED TVs just leapfrogged its rivals for gaming — here’s why

By Imad Khan
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LG's line of OLED televisions continue to dominate our best TV roundup year-over-year, and for good reason. The picture is stunning and the company has done an excellent job of rolling out new features through software updates. And for Xbox Series X and PC owners, LG OLEDs area about to get a lot better.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lg Oled#Software Updates#Lg#Oled#Dolby Vision#Ncis#Gx#Game Optimizer#Game Dashboard#Webos 6 0#Gamers#Hdr#Xbox Insider#Alpha Ring
