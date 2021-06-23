LG OLED TVs just leapfrogged its rivals for gaming — here’s why

There are a number of exciting technologies on the home theater horizon, but few feel as futuristic (or as cool) as rollable OLED TVs. LG has been teasing this tech since 2018, and its OLED R (aka ROLED) TV turned sci-fi dreams into reality when in hit the market late last year (at least, for those who had the $87,000 to spare). With LG’s much-publicized investment in OLED, and with flexibility being one of the biggest differentiators between OLED and other TV technologies, the company continues to work feverishly to get the most out of the tech. So we weren’t surprised earlier this month when we heard that the South Korean manufacturer received a patent from the World Intellectual Property Organization for a different sort of rollable OLED, one that unfurls horizontally instead of vertically (like the ROLED).