Jamal Khashoggi's Saudi killers got paramilitary training in U.S., reportedly killed him with drugs from Egypt

In recent weeks, much of the developed world has been watching the United Kingdom for signs of what's to come next in the pandemic. The highly-vaccinated country is battling a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases among the young and unvaccinated driven almost entirely by the highly-transmissible Delta variant, threatening to derail the government's reopening roadmap and plunge the U.K. into perpetual lockdown. But so far, the data is encouraging. Hospitalizations and deaths, while rising slightly, remain low, and the government is taking this as a sign that it's time to come out of hiding and learn to "cope with" COVID.