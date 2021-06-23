Jamal Khashoggi's Saudi killers got paramilitary training in U.S., reportedly killed him with drugs from Egypt
Four Saudi operatives who participated in the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul were trained in paramilitary tactics in the U.S. in 2017 by a private security company, Tier 1 Group, The New York Times reports. Tier 1, based in Arkansas and owned by New York private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, trained the Saudis under a contract approved by the State Department, during a harsh crackdown on dissidents and royal rivals by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.theweek.com