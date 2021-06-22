Weekly epidemiological update on COVID-19 - 22 June 2021
Global numbers of cases and deaths continued to decrease over the past week (14-20 June 2021) with just over 2.5 million new weekly cases and over 64 000 deaths, a 6% and a 12% decrease respectively, compared to the previous week. While the number of cases reported globally now exceeds 177 million, the lowest weekly case incidence since February 2021 was reported last week. Globally, mortality remains high with more than 9000 deaths reported each day over the past week, however, the number of new deaths reported in the past week decreased across all Regions except for the Eastern Mediterranean and the African Regions.www.who.int