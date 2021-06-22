Cancel
Public Health

Weekly epidemiological update on COVID-19 - 22 June 2021

World Health Organization
 16 days ago

Global numbers of cases and deaths continued to decrease over the past week (14-20 June 2021) with just over 2.5 million new weekly cases and over 64 000 deaths, a 6% and a 12% decrease respectively, compared to the previous week. While the number of cases reported globally now exceeds 177 million, the lowest weekly case incidence since February 2021 was reported last week. Globally, mortality remains high with more than 9000 deaths reported each day over the past week, however, the number of new deaths reported in the past week decreased across all Regions except for the Eastern Mediterranean and the African Regions.

Kent County, MDchestertownspy.org

Spy COVID-19 Daily Update June 29

Editor’s Note: With COVID-19 statistics continuing to improve as more people are vaccinated, The Spy will discontinue its daily update at the end of this month. If there is a significant change in the trends, we will resume the update. The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11...
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 24

On June 24, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 2–15 is 91.9 The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County. Our hospitalization rate is currently 4.1 per 100,000. Today we confirmed 58 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. Our totals...
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Public Health Gives An Update On Virus, Variant

On Wednesday, Transylvania Public Health reported one additional case of COVID-19 in the past week, for a total of 2,393 cases and 33 deaths among county residents. As of Wednesday, two county residents were in isolation for COVID-19. While Western North Carolina is currently seeing low numbers of COVID-19 cases,...
Riverside County, CApvvt.com

County COVID data website shifts to weekly updates

Beginning July 7, the Riverside County COVID dashboard website will shift from weekday updates to weekly. "Riverside County health officials will start updating the county’s COVID-19 website (www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus) once a week as it continues to track the number of cases, deaths and other data associated with the pandemic. Meanwhile, officials said updates to the county’s website were delayed as state health officials 'reconciled' COVID-19 case data," stated Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS-PH). "The data cleaning was done as officials reviewed thousands of case files to ensure the published data accurately reflected the number of cases and other information."
Lenawee County, MIwlen.com

Lenawee County COVID-19 Update: June 24th

The Lenawee County Health Department, on Wednesday, reported 9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19…. with zero people in the hospital. There are currently 7 people in Lenawee County monitoring at home, and 8,511 recoveries. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesdsay reported 174 new confirmed cases of...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
Iowa Statewho13.com

Iowa COVID-19 Statistics update for Tuesday, June 29th

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show no new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported and there are 93 new cases of the virus in the state. The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website between 10:00 a.m. Monday...
Cancerkhn.org

Research Roundup: Covid; Obesity; Cancer; TB; Cyclospora; Chikungunya

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs. Seven to 9 months postacute COVID-19 infection, 39.0% of 410 adults still had symptoms of long COVID-19, according to a study yesterday in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The researchers included symptomatic outpatients in Geneva enrolled from Mar 18 to May 15, 2020. Of those who responded to follow-up at 7 to 9 months post-infection, 39.0% still had symptoms, of which half experienced one or two symptoms (27.6% and 26.4%, respectively). (7/7)
Howard County, MDscotteblog.com

Howard County COVID-19 Metrics Update – June 28th

The following information is from Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on June 28th:. We are making incredible progress as a community to combat COVID-19 in our community, though it is still not completely eradicated. To date in Howard County, we’ve had 19,457 cases of COVID-19 and, sadly, 251 deaths. As of 9:00am today, our 7-day average positivity rate is 0.4% and our 7-day average case rate per 100,000 of our population is at 0.8. Our positivity rate continues to trend downwards and is the lowest since we began tracking it. There are currently five COVID-19 patients in both ICU and Acute Care unit.
Public HealthMedscape News

COVID Pandemic in India Associated With Widespread Misuse of Antibiotics

(Reuters Health) - During India's first surge of COVID-19, antibiotic sales soared, which suggests inappropriate use of these medications to treat mild and moderate cases of the virus, researchers say. An interrupted time series analysis of antibiotic sales in India's private health sector from January of 2018 through December of...
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Austin Public Health monitoring COVID-19 Delta Variant in central Texas

Austin, TX – As new variants continue to emerge, the latest variant, Delta (B.1.617.2), has now been detected in all 50 states, including Texas. To date, there have been no confirmed cases of the Delta variant within Travis County, but health professionals say the spread is very likely in our community with confirmed variants in surrounding counties.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Health authority confirms COVID variant in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After months of speculation and suspicion, Laredo’s health authority confirmed a positive test result of the UK COVID variant. The test sample was taken from a Laredo COVID patient and sent to the Texas Department of Human Services lab for further genomic sequencing required to find a mutation.
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

WHO recommends life-saving interleukin-6 receptor blockers for COVID-19 and urges producers to join efforts to rapidly increase access

The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its patient care guidelines to include interleukin-6 receptor blockers, a class of medicines that are lifesaving in patients who are severely or critically ill with COVID-19, especially when administered alongside corticosteroids. These were the findings from a prospective and a living network meta-analysis...

