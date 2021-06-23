NYC mayoral primary: Democrat Eric Adams holds initial lead, Andrew Yang concedes

New York City voters hit the polls Tuesday for the mayoral primaries, but they won't know which Democrat won for several weeks. A brand new ranked-choice voting system allows New Yorkers to pick up to five candidates in order of preference. With ranked choice, even if a voter's No. 1 pick doesn't have enough support to win, they are still able to boost their other preferred candidates. If a candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, ranked choice doesn't come into play.