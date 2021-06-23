Cancel
NYC mayoral primary: Democrat Eric Adams holds initial lead, Andrew Yang concedes

By Catherine Garcia
New York City voters hit the polls Tuesday for the mayoral primaries, but they won't know which Democrat won for several weeks. A brand new ranked-choice voting system allows New Yorkers to pick up to five candidates in order of preference. With ranked choice, even if a voter's No. 1 pick doesn't have enough support to win, they are still able to boost their other preferred candidates. If a candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, ranked choice doesn't come into play.

NYC BOE shoots electoral reform in the face

The New York City Board of Elections released on Tuesday the preliminary results of ranked-choice voting, showing that, once second and subsequent choices were tallied, the race was much closer than it appeared on Election Day, with only two points separating front-runner Eric Adams and second-place Kathryn Garcia — and the possibility that absentee ballots could ultimately tip the race in Garcia's favor. This prompted a wealth of takes on the vagaries of ranked-choice voting, including by yours truly.
