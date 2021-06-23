Cancel
Virginia State

Motorcyclist killed in Smyth County crash identified

By Bristol Herald Courier
Southwest Virginia Today
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION, Va. — A motorcyclist killed in a single-vehicle crash in Smyth County last Monday evening has been identified as Gary W. Barnett, 74, of Leesburg, Ohio. According to the Virginia State Police, Barnett was driving a 2010 Harley-Davidson Street Glide north on state Route 16, just north of Marion, when the motorcycle ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. Barnett, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, the VSP said.

