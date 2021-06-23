The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Gets New Gameplay Trailer; Thank God There’s a Mode Where We Don’t Have to Swing Our Controllers Around

Nintendo released a new gameplay overview trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD coming to Nintendo Switch on July 16, 2021. The trailer highlights gameplay from the upcoming remaster and gives viewers a chance to learn about its various features. This entry is one of the strangest Zelda titles as players must navigate an open-world area in the sky the leads to various dungeons below. In this entry, the developer allows players to use the Joy-Con as a sword and shield, but there’s also a handheld mode where you can use the controller without the motion controls.