Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Gets New Gameplay Trailer; Thank God There’s a Mode Where We Don’t Have to Swing Our Controllers Around

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo released a new gameplay overview trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD coming to Nintendo Switch on July 16, 2021. The trailer highlights gameplay from the upcoming remaster and gives viewers a chance to learn about its various features. This entry is one of the strangest Zelda titles as players must navigate an open-world area in the sky the leads to various dungeons below. In this entry, the developer allows players to use the Joy-Con as a sword and shield, but there’s also a handheld mode where you can use the controller without the motion controls.

noisypixel.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Sword#Controllers#Nintendo Switch#Wii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Nintendo Drops A Skyward Sword HD Overview Trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is set to drop on July 16. That’s less than a month from now! Which makes it the perfect time for anyone who might have general questions about the game to get some clarity. Thankfully, Nintendo has opted to provide just that with this handy overview trailer for Skyward Sword HD. Give it a watch:
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD listing suggests better controls, graphics, and quality of life features

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is getting better tutorials and more quality of life additions. As of yet, the upcoming Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch hasn't been greatly outlined, despite its release being around the corner. The game is set to launch on July 16, 2021, however, and a new listing on the Nintendo Store has revealed a little extra information about the game.
Video GamesDestructoid

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD quality of life features tease potential ‘refinements’ to Fi’s tutorials

It’s going to be really interesting revisiting Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, especially if Nintendo makes some subtle changes to gameplay while keeping the core intact (like the best part: the dungeons). The once “impossible to port” Skyward Sword is now headed to Switch next month, and slowly but surely, we’re getting our drip-fed info for it. The next batch of Skyward Sword HD details comes directly from the official UK listing for the game, which has since been updated.
Video GamesDestructoid

Here’s a giant recap of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for newcomers

Like many Zelda games, Skyward Sword has diehard fans, and folks who wanted more. It’s only natural for an ambitious and popular series to have people who stand at both ends of the spectrum, but this video for Skyward Sword HD on Switch has me excited to play it all over again.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Skyward Sword HD official listing promises ‘refinements’ to tutorials and general guidance

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD releases in just a few weeks and many fans have been wondering what kind of improvements the remaster will offer besides enhanced visuals and the option to play the game without motion controls. It seems like we now have a bit more information on what these features may be as the official UK listing for the game on Nintendo’s website mentions:
Video GamesSiliconera

Get a Bird’s-eye View of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Nintendo has released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD detailing the game experience for new and returning players. The new overview trailer appeared on Nintendo’s official Youtube channel and details the game’s premise and narrative. It also showed some of the changes made to adapt the game’s mechanics to its new home on the Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesGamespot

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Preorder Guide: Every Retailer-Exclusive Bonus

It's finally July, which means The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is out on Nintendo Switch later this month. Releasing July 16, Skyward Sword HD is up for preorder at major retailers and on the eShop, and there are several retailer-exclusive preorder bonuses available at this point. Skyward Sword HD is an enhanced port of the 2011 Wii game, and with Nintendo's recent Breath of the Wild 2 trailer teasing a connection to Skyward Sword, there's truly no better time to play it for the first time or revisit the game.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Twitter adds new emoji to hype up Skyward Sword HD

As a society, we love emojis. We even made a movie about them. Now, thankfully, the Twitter gods have seen fit to give Zelda fans a reason to create #content. Nintendo of America recently announced in a tweet that a Hylian Shield emoji would appear after the tags: #SkywardSwordHD, #Zelda, and #SkywardSword.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Nintendo Is Running A Skyward Sword HD Sweepstakes

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is getting very close to its July 16 launch. Capitalizing on that, Nintendo wants the Zelda faithful to be at full levels of pre-launch hype once it finally hits stores. Thus, the company is hosting a special Skyward Sword HD sweepstakes that fans can enter right now!
Video GamesIGN

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's Walkthrough for the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. This page contains information on the Ancient Cistern dungeon, including how to get the Whip, and defeat its boss, Koloktos. Video Guide - Ancient Cistern Part 1. Upon entering the Ancient Cistern you will find yourself in a flooded...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD video outlines quality of life improvements

Nintendo has released a video for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD which outlines some quality of life improvements. These quality of life updates to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD are improvements made over the original Wii version. According to the video, you can expect enhanced control...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Is The Latest Game To Get Its Very Own Twitter Emoji

Nintendo and Twitter are at it once again, giving another upcoming release its very own custom emoji to spice up your social media feed. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has been treated to a new Hylian Shield emoji; simply tweet with #SkywardSwordHD, #Zelda, or #SkywardSword to add Link's trusty shield to your messages. Just like the New Pokémon Snap and Animal Crossing: New Horizons emojis before it, it'll only be available for a limited time.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Emoji Featuring The Hylian Shield Now Available On Twitter

Getting ready to dive into The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch? Well, now you can give the game a shout-out on social media, in style!. For a limited time, users that tweet the hashtags #SkywardSwordHD, #Zelda, and #SkywardSword will have an emoji of the iconic Hylian Shield appear in their message! Here’s an example screenshot below, from Nintendo themselves:

Comments / 0

Community Policy