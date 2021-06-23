Cancel
Prime Day Roundup: Monitors, Accessories, Upgrades and more

By Gabriel Brangers
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Prime Day will be wrapping up in just a few hours but there’s still time to grab some great Chromebook deals or save big on some office furniture before it’s too late. To finish off the day, we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals on accessories and upgrades for your Chrome OS device. Whether you’re looking for a new monitor or you need some new external storage, there’s a little something for everyone on the list and you can save hundreds with some of these deals. Since the big sale ends soon, I’ll just run down the shortlist and send you over to the Chrome Shop where you can check out all the products at your leisure. Let’s take a look.

