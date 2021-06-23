Donations for dog shelter to be accepted at event

A Dogs and Donuts event is planned for 7 a.m. to noon Thursday at the corner of West Tipton and South Chestnut streets in Seymour. Donations for Red Sky Rescue in Medora will be accepted. The dog shelter is in desperate need of bleach, peanut butter (be sure it doesn’t include xylitol), canned minced dog food, laundry detergent, paper towels, trash bags (13 or 23 gallon with ties), small lap throws, towels and rawhide chips. Monetary donations will be accepted, too.