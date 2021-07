For the first time in over a month, a non-Hendrick Motorsports driver won a NASCAR Cup Series race. What does this mean for the rest of the season?. After Hendrick Motorsports took the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season by storm with a seven-race winning streak that had dated back to last month when they swept the top four at Dover International Speedway, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was able to save enough fuel to win on Sunday afternoon at Pocono Raceway to end this streak.