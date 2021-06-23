Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bryan, TX

Queen, Palace Theaters to reopen under new management come the fall

By Andy Krauss
KBTX.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Queen and Palace Theaters are expected to reopen under new management come the fall. The City of Bryan is partnering with EPMC Group, LLC. to make modifications and expand entertainment possibilities to the downtown venues. The city says they will maintain ownership of both buildings, while EPMC will operate both theaters with the goal of having each of them open multiple days throughout any given week.

www.kbtx.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Bryan, TX
Government
City
Bryan, TX
City
Queen City, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Schulman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen Palace Theaters#Kbtx#Epmc Group#Llc#Bryan College Station#The Palace Theater#The Queen Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy