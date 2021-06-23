Queen, Palace Theaters to reopen under new management come the fall
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Queen and Palace Theaters are expected to reopen under new management come the fall. The City of Bryan is partnering with EPMC Group, LLC. to make modifications and expand entertainment possibilities to the downtown venues. The city says they will maintain ownership of both buildings, while EPMC will operate both theaters with the goal of having each of them open multiple days throughout any given week.www.kbtx.com