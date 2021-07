Five years on from the Brexit referendum is Britain starting to get over its binary split on being part or apart from the EU?. Overall public concern about Brexit has declined over the last 18 months or so – for some voters, Brexit is now “done”, following the 2019 election and the signing of the Withdrawal agreement. Only one person in four in Ipsos MORI’s monthly issues index now regards it as the biggest problem facing the country, the lowest level of concern since 2016.