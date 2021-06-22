ContextLogic (WISH) Stock Is More Than a Meme – It Could Double from Here

ViacomCBS stock (NASDAQ: VIAC) increased more than 12% in just the last one week. In the last ten days the rise has been 8% while in the last one month the stock is up 6.6%. The primary reason for the rally in the last one week has been news reports of media giant Comcast considering making a bid for ViacomCBS to shore up its streaming strategy. At the same time, ViacomCBS is making some internal moves to prioritize streaming at Paramount+. If the merger happens any time in the future, in addition to bringing together Peacock and Paramount+, a merger would also potentially combine Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures, with all the entities having more resources available. While the re-merger of Viacom and CBS did bring some more scale, the company is still dwarfed in front of Comcast. With the market clearly indicating bigger is better when it comes to media companies and streaming, speculation of some kind of deal between Comcast and ViacomCBS has enthused investors.