Bill Gates said that we need banking, but not banks. What does this mean?. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently published their view on “What is Really New in Fintech?”. This highlighted the potential for new players to deploy new tools to collect and analyse data on customers in order to, for example, determine creditworthiness. They point out that what they call “the real challengers” exploit non-financial data and further, that research shows that such data as the type of browser and hardware used to access the internet, the history of online searches and purchases are often superior to traditional credit assessment methods. Not a substitute for traditional methods, note, but superior to traditional methods.