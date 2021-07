HUDSON — The BCLUW softball team dropped its eighth-straight with a 7-3 loss to Hudson on Tuesday night. The host Pirates (17-4) scored three times in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead for good, adding on down the stretch for the cross-NICL win. Blaiklee Schatz was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Amelia Klenk was 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Hudson.