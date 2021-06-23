Cancel
Teachers back civil disobedience by pupils over climate change

By Telegraph Reporters
Telegraph
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than half of teachers in England are in favour of teaching children to take direct action against climate change, according to a survey. The research, led by the University of Bristol, involved asking 626 primary and secondary school teachers across England for their views on climate change education. Teachers...

