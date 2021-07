If you've ever thought your meal needed a bit of a crunch, then you've probably eaten croutons at some point. According to Taste Atlas, the origins of these tiny pieces of baked or sautéed bread cubes are a mystery. As recorded in the Oxford Companion to Food (via foodtimeline.org), some people believe they were inspired by longstanding baked goods like Italian biscotti. Others might think croutons are a French creation, as they were described in the 1600s in France as something served as a snack with drinks, and the name resembles the French word for crust: croûte. But both the English and French names for these crispy pieces of seasoned bread — which have become a popular addition to soups and salads — come from the Latin word crusta, meaning shell.