Tasha Potter named assistant superintendent for equity and access

The Penfield Central School District recently named Tasha Potter as the new assistant superintendent for equity and access. This new position was created to ensure that students have access to multiple opportunities based on their needs and interests to achieve successful outcomes. Equity goes beyond accessibility and considers each student as an individual who deserves to feel safe, represented, and respected; challenged and provided opportunities to risk and grow; and to attain a quality education that allows them to think and learn critically about different perspectives.