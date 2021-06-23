Cancel
Marshalltown, IA

Zaragoza finds landing spot at Embry-Riddle

Times-Republican
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshalltown Community College graduate Eva Zaragoza has signed to continue her basketball career at Embry-Riddle Aeronautics University in Daytona Beach, Fla. Zaragoza was a first-team all-Region XI performer for the MCC women’s basketball program this past season, averaging 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. She ranked 13th and 14th, respectively, in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference in those statistical categories.

