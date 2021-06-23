Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

One ABQ Today: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Posted by 
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Albuquerque, New Mexico
 13 days ago

Trash & Recycling Collection

Residential trash and recycling collection is on a regular schedule. Wednesday customers should leave their bins at the curb no later than 7 a.m.

Bus Status

Buses are running on a modified weekday schedule due to COVID-19. View routes & schedules.

Events

Summer Evening Tours are back at the BioPark! Join us for Twilight Tours at the Zoo, Night Walks at the Botanic Garden, or Bosque Sunset Walks at Tingley Beach. Learn more about upcoming Summer Evening Tours.

Upcoming Reminders

The City pools have transitioned away from reserving a specific lane for lap swim to providing a set number of spots for a set time time for up to 2 lap swimmers per lane. Learn more about the updates to Lap Swim Reservations.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico

559
Followers
319
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque , with a population of 1,171,991 as of 2016. The CSA constitutes the southernmost point of the Southern Rocky Mountain Front megalopolis, including other major Rocky Mountain region cities such as Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Denver, Colorado, with a population of 5,467,633 according to the 2010 United States Census.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Traffic
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abq#Biopark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy