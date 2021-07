We’ll talk about the pitching in a bit, but I wanted to focus on the offense first. If you watched the bottom of the first inning, you’d be forgiven for walking away from the game believing the Royals were just going to keep up their usual 2021 offensive shenanigans. Whit Merrifield led off the inning with a full-count walk and stole second easily. Jorge Soler and Carlos Santana followed by also working full counts but hit into outs before Salvador Perez also hit into an out without working the count full. Merrifield never moved off of second, much less scored.