Since the Supreme Court overturned PASPA in 2018, sports betting has been expanding through the United States at a rapid pace. As of this writing, there are roughly 30 states with operational sports betting platforms or on the cusp of legalization. One state that has flourished even during a pandemic has been Indiana. Not only has the Hoosier State’s sports betting industry held strong during some dark financial days, but it’s growing at an unparalleled rate within the Midwest. The primary reason for that growth can be attributed to online or mobile sports betting.