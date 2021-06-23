French drinks firm Pernod Ricard raises 2021 profit forecasts

RI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €187.25 ($220.29).