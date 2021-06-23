Cancel
Technology

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 13 Name Change, Galaxy S21 FE Plans Delayed & more! (video)

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the best deals for Amazon Prime Day! [Dynamic Post]. Yes, it’s now Prime Day Part 2 and if I were you I would hurry to get some of these deals before they run out of stock. Starting with Apple’s M1 MacBook Air which is now 100 dollars off, therefore you can grab the base model for 899 in Silver which is, by the way, still the best color. The Galaxy S20 FE is going for 221 dollars off, leaving the base model for 470 bucks in most color variants. If you’re looking for a new laptop, Dell’s XPS 13 is currently 180 dollars off, leaving the Intel Core i7 model for 1475 and you get Intel Xe Graphics. Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Pro is also getting a 170 dollar discount, leaving that at 930 bucks. Speaking of Samsung, the Galaxy Buds Live are 60 bucks off, leaving them at 110. Sennheiser’s Momentum 2 is 74 dollars off, so you can grab them for 226. Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is available for 35 dollars off, leaving that at 95. If you want to go for the Echo Show 10 which I reviewed recently, this one is available for 190, saving you 60 bucks. And again, we have a ton of deals on anything you can think off at Pocketnow.com and on our social media, we’ll make sure to have links for everything in the description.

Cell Phoneswccftech.com

18 Percent of Apple Fans Prefer the Name iPhone (2021) Instead of iPhone 13

Apple is expected to launch its upcoming iPhone 13 series later this year with a smaller notch and 120Hz display. However, the name iPhone 13 is off-putting for about 18 percent of iPhone and iPad users. These users describe themselves as triskaidekaphobic which means they fear the number 13. Alternatively, users want the next iPhone to be named iPhone (2021). Scroll down to read more details on the new survey.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

iPhone 13 name off-putting, say Apple fans; iPhone (2021) better

The iPhone 13 name would be off-putting to some 18% of iPhone and iPad users, who would describe themselves as triskaidekaphobic – that is, having a fear of the number 13. The preferred alternative name would be iPhone (2021)…. The survey was carried out by SellCell, which posed the question,...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Galaxy S21 FE Release Pushed Back To Q4 2021: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may not arrive in the market until the fourth quarter of this year. According to a new SamMobile report, the company has had to delay the release of its upcoming affordable flagship due to the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage. Initially expected to launch in August, the device may now break cover sometime between October and December 2021.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch in quarter four

We have heard lots of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Galaxy S21 Fan Edition smartphone, we have also seen a range of benchmarks of the handset. We were expecting the device to launch some time soon, although according to a recent report, we may not see the handset until quarter four of 2021.
Cell PhonesBGR

Best Prime Day smartphone deals: Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus 8T, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Prime Day 2021 is finally here, bringing with it a ton of great deals on all kinds of products. Prime Day usually emphasizes smart home and home theater deals, but we’re also expecting a few great Prime Day phone deals too.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may still be delayed because of chip shortage

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will still be released. That’s what we’ve been saying for several weeks now especially since the idea was leaked by Samsung Mexico. First set of image renders surfaced online a couple of months ago. We said it could follow last year’s Galaxy Note 20 and actually replace the Galaxy Note 21. But then there was a mention of a possible cancellation and that production has been discontinued. Samsung was quick to refute and say there was no decision to halt production.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

It seems inevitable that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be late

Bad news for any Samsung fan waiting to get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, as it seems that the device’s production may also be affected by the ongoing chip shortage. Now, don’t be alarmed, as it won’t face the same fate as the Galaxy Note series. We will get a new budget-friendly version of the current Galaxy S21 series, but we will now have to wait a bit longer before it becomes available.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to be delayed? End of 2021 now rumoured

(Pocket-lint) - It was only at the beginning of June that initial leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - the 'Fan Edition', i.e. more affordable flagship in the Galaxy range - began to surface, suggesting that it wasn't too far away from launch. Now, however, rumours suggest that we...
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch Active 4 and Galaxy S21 FE all enter mass production

Roland Quandt has delivered updates about the release of upcoming flagship Samsung hardware. Based on previous rumours and leaks, the South Korean company has two foldable smartphones and multiple smartwatches in development, to name but a few. According to Quandt, Samsung has started mass producing the following devices in 'large...
Cell Phonestrue-tech.net

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might not launch anytime soon!

Are you waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE? Well, you might have to wait for a bit longer than expected! The ongoing global chip shortage has hit many brands including the South Korean giant and it seems the S21 FE’s production may also be affected by the same. Now, don’t worry, the device won’t face the same fate as the Galaxy Note series. According to a report by SamMobile, the Galaxy S21 SE might launch in the last quarter of this year.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Galaxy S21’s most important software update (since launch) reaches the USA

The Galaxy S21 lineup received one of its most important software updates recently, one that brought an end to the camera lag woes many Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra owners had been facing and also fixed device overheating. That update now seems to have reached the USA, where both Comcast and Xfinity Mobile are rolling it out to their respective variants. The firmware version for the new update is G99xUSQU4AUF5.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE certified by FCC with 45W fast charging

Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) and the last several weeks have been full of rumors for the lower-cost Galaxy S21 variant. The latest news comes from MyFixGuide which reports that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has passed through the FCC and should be ready to launch soon-ish.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Galaxy S21 FE Reportedly Launching in October but with Limited Supply

The Galaxy S21 FE is reported to launch later this year. The initial plans were to release it alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, but Samsung had to halt production due to the obvious shortage of chips. However, Samsung did confirm that they will be launching the device, but that was the only word we got from the company.
Shoppingpocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Week deals feature the Galaxy S21 series and more

Well, Prime Day is over, but that doesn’t mean that we will stop getting great deals. If you head over to Samsung.com, you will see that there’s an ongoing Galaxy Week sales event that features tons of great devices with incredible savings. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 series getting up to $700 savings after an eligible trade-in. This means you can get the vanilla variant for $100, the Galaxy S21+ for $300, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $500.

