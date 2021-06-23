Cancel
Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham Responds To Fans Hoping For Revival After Nina Dobrev Reunion

By Carlie Hoke
CinemaBlend
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of the teenage, supernatural romance series The Vampire Diaries were elated earlier this month when stars and on-screen BFFs Nina Dobrev and Kat Graham both took to social media and shared the same picture of themselves recently hanging out together. While the actresses nearly broke the internet with that reunion, fans were trying to break it further by speculating on whether or not this meant a Vampire Diaries revival or spinoff was on the way. Graham has now responded to the hopes that an on-screen reunion is in her future, but fans probably won’t be too happy with her answer.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

Nina Dobrev
Ian Somerhalder
Paul Wesley
Kat Graham
#The Vampire Diaries#Friendship#Tvd#Legacies#Cw
