Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham Responds To Fans Hoping For Revival After Nina Dobrev Reunion

Fans of the teenage, supernatural romance series The Vampire Diaries were elated earlier this month when stars and on-screen BFFs Nina Dobrev and Kat Graham both took to social media and shared the same picture of themselves recently hanging out together. While the actresses nearly broke the internet with that reunion, fans were trying to break it further by speculating on whether or not this meant a Vampire Diaries revival or spinoff was on the way. Graham has now responded to the hopes that an on-screen reunion is in her future, but fans probably won’t be too happy with her answer.