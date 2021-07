The City of Mayfield passed the first reading of the new sign ordinance at the last city council meeting. The new ordinance, if passed at its second reading, will bring a large swathe of changes to the city’s old sign ordinance, which recently came under scrutiny after two large LED billboards went up in March. Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said it will modernize Mayfield’s sign rules to match neighboring cities’, like Paducah.