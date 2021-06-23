Residents’ request for extra patrols sees man busted for DUI, drugs

A Hickory man was arrested after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office obliged residents’ requests for extra patrols in the Kaler and Symsonia area. On June 19, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Deputy Larry Jones was patrolling around Tim Road and Carman Road when he saw a gold Dodge minivan pull out of a driveway and travel east at a high rate of speed. He was able to catch up and stop the van in the 400 block of Sandhill Road. The driver of the van was identified as Marshall Dowdy, 30, of Hickory.