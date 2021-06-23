Tennessee man arrested on drug, DUI offenses

A man from Union City was arrested by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office after being pulled over for a traffic violation Saturday night. At around 9:30 p.m., Deputy Chandler Sirls stopped a vehicle driven by Jakyron Burnside. Burnside, 25, was operating on a driver’s license that was suspended for a DUI offense. He was arrested for that and an outstanding bench warrant a probation violation out of Graves County District Court.