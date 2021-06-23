Cancel
Electronics

Watch Toyota’s latest robot ace challenging house chores

Digital Trends
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany countries around the world are currently dealing with complex issues caused by an expanding aging population, prompting a growing number of technology companies to explore how robots may be able to assist in the home. Focusing on robotics and A.I. research, California-based Toyota Research Institute (TRI) this week showed...

Toyota
Technology
Electronics
ElectronicsEngadget

Toyota trains its robots to wipe down tables while taking selfies

Apparently, transparent and reflective surfaces are confusing for robots, and that's a problem companies designing machines for household chores need to overcome. Toyota has developed a solution for the issue and has released a video demonstrating its robot wiping down tables and other surfaces — all while taking the video itself.
Carstorquenews.com

Toyota Reveals Several Interior Clues in Latest 2022 Tundra Picture

Today we learned more about 2022 Toyota Tundra interior. There is a lot to love here. Toyota is choosing to reveal its next-generation 2022 Tundra to the world in small little segments. First, we got an eight-second teaser video showing next-gen Toyota Tundra front end. Next, we had an official...
Engineeringautomotiveworld.com

Toyota Research Institute reaches new technical milestones in robotics

Today, Toyota Research Institute (TRI) unveiled new robotics capabilities aimed at solving complex tasks in home environments. Specifically, TRI roboticists were able to train robots to understand and operate in complicated situations that confuse most other robots, including recognizing and responding to transparent and reflective surfaces in a variety of circumstances.
ElectronicsZDNet

Toyota working on robots for complex situations - Like household chores

Robots have come a long way but still face incredible challenges when it comes to tasks and environments that seem pretty run-of-the-mill for humans. That's what makes the below video from Toyota Research Institute (TRI), which demonstrates robots solving complex tasks in unstructured home environments so compelling. "Our goal is...
Hebron, KYaithority.com

Swisslog’s Mobile Robotic Solution To Provide Toyota With Flexibility And Efficiency To Manage Spare Parts Fulfillment

Swisslog, leading provider of best-in-class warehouse automation and software, has announced that Toyota Motor North America will install a goods-to-person automation system that features Swisslog’s CarryPick storage and order picking system in its Hebron, Kentucky, facility to increase flexibility and efficiency, and enable continued growth to keep up with demand in the automotive spare parts market.
ElectronicsCNET

Toyota's new robot will take selfies while cleaning your counters

Monday is of course National Selfie Day, and Toyota's Research Institute is here to celebrate the holiday with its friendly robot -- a robot that wants to take selfies while it works around the house. The unnamed machine is the latest step forward in TRI's robotics studies as engineers and far smarter minds than myself worked to teach the robot new skills, the firm said Monday.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Watch A Toyota Supra Jump Into A Huge Pile Of Cardboard Boxes

A lot of people dislike the new Toyota Supra mostly because of its close relationship to the latest BMW Z4, and those folks might enjoy the Japanese coupe flying through the air into a huge pile of cardboard boxes. This was a one-time stunt, and the car was totaled during the filming.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Press

Let's Go Robotics

Let's Go Robotics and axiVEND Announce Exclusive US Distribution Agreement for Precise Drop™ II and Upgraded BioRaptr 2.0. CARLSBAD, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Go Robotics and axiVEND announced today an agreement granting exclusive distribution rights to axiVEND for Precise Drop II and BioRaptr 2.0 products in the U.S. commercial markets. Precise Drop II provides high-performance and high-precision micro-liquid dispensing at a lower cost. The product is highly configurable, making it easy to use in any environment from benchtop to full laboratory HTS. Dispense into 96, 384, 1536 well plates or onto any substrate from 80nL to 2000uL with a precision of better than 5 % CV. BioRaptr 2.0 provides on-the-fly precision dispensing with next-generation performance and operational robustness. A retrofit option is available for first-generation BioRaptrs.
Softwarereviewgeek.com

Facebook’s Habitat 2.0 AI Platform Lets Researchers Train Robots to Do Chores

Social media giant Facebook just announced Habitat 2.0, its upgraded simulation platform that allows researchers to train robots in virtual environments. The company’s step forward here moves it closer to achieving “embodied AI,” or the tech that might allow robots to perform everyday tasks. Habitat 2.0 is the newer version...
Engineeringwhmi.com

Howell Team Finalist In FIRST Robotics Innovation Challenge

A Howell robotics team has been named a finalist in a robotics challenge. Team KRASH, one of Howell's four FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) teams, has advanced from the semi-finals to the finals of the FIRST Robotics Innovation Challenge. Team KRASH is one of only 20 teams worldwide to advance to this stage of the competition. In the Innovation Challenge, teams identify a real-world problem, design a solution, create a business model, and pitch their idea to other FTC teams for judged awards.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

Watch Robots from Boston Dynamics dancing to BTS's 'IONIQ: I'm On It'

Boston Dynamics - an American engineering and robotics design company - is well known for its awesome dancing robots! Since December 2020, the company is now fully owned by Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, with the acquisition being finalized just a few days ago. To celebrate this, Boston Dynamics decided to let seven Spot robots dance to Hyundai X BTS iconic brand song.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Toyota Announces New Capabilities for Domestic Service Robots to Aid Seniors

Ridgewood NJ, the Toyota Research Institute has developed new capabilities for its line of domestic robots, including the ability to recognize and manipulate transparent objects and to wipe down counters and tables. Japanese robot manufacturers have made it clear that they plan to create robots that will serve as domestic helpers. Japan has one of the oldest populations in the world. Robots will be able to perform tasks that people find more challenging as they get older.
SoftwareDigital Trends

Watch Boston Dynamics’ Spot robots strut their stuff

If Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot fails to gain a foothold in industry, then it can surely make a living by entertaining the masses. The company this week released a video (below) showing a troupe of Spots perform a beautifully choreographed dance in celebration of the recent completion of Hyundai’s acquisition of the Massachusetts-based tech firm.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Toyota Supra's Fire-Spitting Exhaust Shatter Glass

There are some pretty strange car myths out there that continue to endure. Some of these are that bigger cars are automatically safer and that there's no replacement for displacement. Purveyors of the latter statement have obviously not yet gone for a blast in a Tesla Model S Plaid, which doesn't have an engine at all, let alone a smaller one.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This outrageously powerful microscope is made of LEGOs and smartphone lenses

Professor Timo Betz is a biophysicist at the University of Göttingen in Germany. His name is found on widely cited research papers with serious-sounding titles like Neurite branch retraction is caused by a threshold-dependent mechanical impact and External forces control mitotic spindle positioning. So why is his microscope made out of Legos?
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

World's Top Robotics Companies in 2021

Cloud technologies have transformed and revolutionized the way we live and work, and now, cloud technology has made its way to robotics. The term "cloud" refers to software or services on a global network, functioning offline and allowing individuals to access data on any device virtually. AI and Machines are...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best 4th of July robot vacuum deals and sales for 2021

Do you need help in keeping your home’s floor clean? If your answer’s a resounding yes, you’re in luck because you can take advantage of 4th of July robot vacuum deals today. Robot vacuums have proven to be valuable cleaning assistants for those who already own them, and whether you want to try their services or you want more of them patrolling your home, you shouldn’t let the 4th of July robot vacuum sales end without purchasing at least one. To help you navigate all the robot vacuums with discounts for the holiday, we’ve gathered some of the best offers along with advice on why you should buy a robot vacuum in the 4th of July sales as well as the things you need to consider when buying the smart home device.
ElectronicsFreethink

Toyota’s Cleaning Robot Shows Off Its New Skills

In September 2020, the Toyota Research Institute unveiled a Spiderman-like cleaning robot that descended from the ceiling of a mock home in Silicon Valley to wipe down kitchen counters. It's now released a video demonstrating the upright robot's newest skills — including one that could help it keep seniors' houses...