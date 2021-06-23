Wahama closes in on the Class A title, defeating Ritchie 6-3
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Late insurance runs proved critical for Wahama as the White Falcons defeated Ritchie County 6-3 in the Class A winners bracket final. Wahama broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning when Morgan Christian drove in Tori Van Meter to give the Falcons a lead they would not relinquish. WHS added two more runs in the fifth inning and another in the sixth inning to build a sizable cushion going into the final frame.wvmetronews.com