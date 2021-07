Oil rose above $75 a barrel in New York with OPEC+ adding limited supplies to the market in the coming months. Crude futures added more than 3 percent to trade at the highest since 2018. OPEC+’s de facto leaders, Saudi Arabia and Russia, have a tentative agreement to increase output gradually, but are still negotiating a deal, delegates said as ministers gathered online on Thursday. The proposal under discussion would add about 2 million barrels a day to the cartel’s output between August and December, they said.