After having its chances of winning a third consecutive UEFA European Championship title squashed in the Round of 16 by Italy in 2016, Spain has yet to suffer a loss in this year's tournament. It also has yet to record a victory, as the club played to draws in each of its first two group-stage matches. Spain will attempt to get in the win column and advance to the knockout round when it hosts Slovakia on Wednesday. La Roja will overtake Slovakia for second place in Group E with a triumph and would finish first in the group if Sweden also loses to Poland.