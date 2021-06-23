Cancel
Rock Music

Enslaved’s Cinematic Tour 2020: Viking metal icons revisit their own epic saga on live box set

By Rich Hobson
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is testament to Enslaved’s 30-year career as black metal expansionists and extreme metal progressives that the breadth and depth of their sonic evolution cannot be easily contained to a single collection. Not that the four-part Cinematic Tour 2020 release doesn’t give it a good try, however, collating footage and audio from the band’s pandemic-era livestreams into a four-part collection demonstrating the sheer scope of what they have achieved.

