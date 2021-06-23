Enslaved’s Cinematic Tour 2020: Viking metal icons revisit their own epic saga on live box set

Skye Live is taking things online this year with four exclusive performance pieces filmed at some of the island’s most iconic locations. The annual festival, which usually takes place over two days on the Isle of Skye, will be hosting a free stream on Thursday 8th of July and features a handpicked line-up of the most breathtaking Scottish acts and artists around.The awe-inspiring harmonies of Gaelic trio SIAN will kick the festival off with a performance streamed from Coire Lagan, a small lochan on the south side of the Cuillin Ridge with spectacular views over the island of Barra. Next, fans will be transported across the Cuillin Ridge to Sligachan. There, award-winning smallpiper Brìghde Chaimbeul is teaming up with fiddler Aidan O’Rourke of Lau-fame for a mesmerising performance in front of the Black Cuillin mountains.