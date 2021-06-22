Cancel
2014 Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Dodge Durango

Roanoke Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Shape. EPA 24 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845R... POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, POWER SUNROOF SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone...

Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2021 01j9/celestial Silver Metallic Toyota Highlander

Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Captains Chairs, Hybrid, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate. Hybrid XLE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/35 MPG City! READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat,...
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2018 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford Explorer

Very Nice, GREAT MILES 20,993! Sport trim. Navigation, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged, 4x4, Power Liftgate, RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, Alloy Wheels, Trailer Hitch READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up...
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2017 Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat Ram 1500

Great Shape. Tow Hitch, ADD CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J EXPRESS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7... RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5 DISPLAY CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels. Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability...
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2016 Ingot Silver Metallic Ford Taurus

Very Good Conditon, LOW MILES - 33,860! Onboard Communications System, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Dual Zone A/C, CHARCOAL BLACK, UNIQUE CLOTH BUCKET S... READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C,...
Home & Garden
Roanoke Times

2015 Florett Silver Metallic Audi Q5

Very Nice. PRICED TO MOVE $800 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Flex Fuel, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, AUDI MMI NAVIGATION W/O AUDI CONNECT, Alloy Wheels CLICK NOW!. SHELOR AS-IS VEHICLE. For a complementary Vehicle History Report 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM!...
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2021 02qy/silver Sky Metallic/ Mid Blk Metallic Toyota RAV4

Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Cross-Traffic Alert, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start. Hybrid XSE trim. EPA 38 MPG Hwy/41 MPG City! CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input,...
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2013 Ice Silver Metallic Subaru Forester

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Forester 2.5X Limited, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT, AWD, Ice Silver Metallic, Black w/Perforated Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, 17" x 7.0JJ Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, All Weather Floor Mats, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass & HomeLink, Automatic temperature control, Back-Up Camera, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kit, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/HD Radio & Single CD Player, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. 21/27 City/Highway MPG.
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2020 Firecracker Red Clearcoat Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 12,027! PRICED TO MOVE $2,600 below J.D. Power Retail! Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP, CONVENIENCE GROUP, TECHNOLOGY GROUP CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start MP3 Player, Privacy...
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2017 Bright White Clearcoat Ram 1500

Tradesman trim. Nice. Trailer Hitch, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, iPod/MP3 Input, Bed Liner, RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5 DISPLAY, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP7... POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. iPod/MP3 Input, Trailer Hitch. Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors,...
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2008 Liquid Silver Metallic GMC Envoy

Nice. Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Running Boards, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Communications System, 4x4, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI, SUN AND 6-DISC CD PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications...
Buying Cars
CAR AND DRIVER

2017 Dodge Durango

The Durango's muscle-car attitude, intuitive infotainment system, and refined interior make it a compelling choice, but its high towing capacity, large cargo hold, and available third row of seats make it a practical option, too. While a V-6 is standard, the Durango's optional Hemi V-8 is what gives it the performance and personality to back up its brawny looks. The cabin is smaller than those of its wagon-like rivals, but none of them offer the same swagger as the Durango.
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2016 Champagne Silver Metallic Chevrolet Traverse

LT trim. Nice. Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, SEATING, 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION), WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot Rear Spoiler, Rear Air, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel...
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2019 Jetset Blue Clearcoat Jeep Renegade

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Jetset Blue Clearcoat 2019 Jeep Renegade Sport 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I4. Odometer is 14817 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPG. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2006 Black Clearcoat Ford Crown Victoria

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2006 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 SFI SOHC. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2016 Sonic Silver Metallic Mazda CX-9

EPA 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Nice, LOW MILES - 43,470! Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated...
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2019 Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Jeep Renegade

Great Conditon, GREAT MILES 32,983! $2,600 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C, 4x4, PASSIVE ENTRY REMOTE START PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER GROUP SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device...
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2017 White Knuckle Clearcoat Dodge Grand Caravan

Clean CARFAX. White Knuckle Clearcoat 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE BRAUN HANDICAP VAN REAR ENTER FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT REAR ENTER HANDICAP VAN BRAUN. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2017 Classic Silver Metallic Toyota Corolla

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 25115 miles below market average! 28/36 City/Highway MPG. * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000 * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $15,000 * 2017 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards * 2017 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Buying Cars
Roanoke Times

2018 Yellow Jacket Clearcoat Dodge Challenger

PRICED TO MOVE $1,000 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Nice, ONLY 19,329 Miles! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device...
Retail
Roanoke Times

2018 Nautical Blue Metallic Toyota 4Runner

PRICED TO MOVE $1,400 below J.D. Power Retail! Nice, GREAT MILES 17,750! Heated Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, POWER TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF W/SUNSHADE AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Navigation, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer...

