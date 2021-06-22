2014 Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Dodge Durango

The Durango's muscle-car attitude, intuitive infotainment system, and refined interior make it a compelling choice, but its high towing capacity, large cargo hold, and available third row of seats make it a practical option, too. While a V-6 is standard, the Durango's optional Hemi V-8 is what gives it the performance and personality to back up its brawny looks. The cabin is smaller than those of its wagon-like rivals, but none of them offer the same swagger as the Durango.