Air Quality Alert issued for Routt by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 00:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Routt AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 400 PM TUESDAY UNTIL 900 AM WEDNESDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...southern portions of Routt County. Locations include, but are not limited to Yampa and Toponas. WHEN...400 PM Tuesday June 22 to 900 AM Wednesday June 23 IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy smoke from the Muddy Slide wildfire will move to the east and southeast of the fire through Tuesday evening, and mostly remain aloft which will minimize public health impacts. However, by late Tuesday evening smoke will begin to settle and drain downslope towards populated areas. This will bring the possibility for periods of moderate to heavy smoke to Yampa and Toponas through early Wednesday morning. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.