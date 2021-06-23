Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

‘The future potential is incredible’: How Formula One transformed its US reach 

sportspromedia.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorically, Americans have struggled to connect with Formula One in the same way that fans in the UK, Germany, Italy, Mexico and Brazil have. Stock car racing series Nascar and open wheel championship IndyCar have remained much more attractive prospects for both fans and sponsors stateside. Likewise, there have been few successful American Formula One drivers, with competitors from the country only securing two world titles since the championship’s inception. The last American Formula One world champion was Mario Andretti, who won the title in 1978 and was also the last American to win a Formula One race.  

www.sportspromedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Bernie Ecclestone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#National Football League#Americans#European#Asian#Circuit Of The Americas#Indycar#Michelin#Bridgestone#Cota#Racefans#Espn#Liberty Media#The Formula One Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Formula One
News Break
NFL
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsnewsbrig.com

Formula One replace Singapore GP with Istanbul GP

Formula One will make another effort to organise the Turkish Grand Prix this season after adding it to the calendar on Friday replacing Singapore’s cancelled race in October. The Singapore GP, which was scheduled in the first dew days of October, was cancelled this month because of immigration restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race at the Istanbul Park circuit will take place in the week before the Japanese Grand Prix, which remains scheduled for Suzuka on Oct. 10.
MotorsportsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Crypto.Com Extends Its Sponsorship to Formula 1 Sprint Series

The global Crypto.com enters the F1 market to extend its support to the F1 “sprint” series. F1 will also exhibit the brand’s name on the race tracks as global sponsors to support the growing development. Following the announcement of Crypto.com partnering with Circle, another news of the same crypto domain...
SportsFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

U.S. Paralympian Jarryd Wallace is encouraging us all to reach our potential

At the recent 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team Trials for cycling, swimming and track and field in Minneapolis, Jarryd Wallace finished first in the 100 meter sprint and will now compete in his third Paralympic Games this summer in Tokyo, Japan. Wallace is a four-time world record-holder, three-time world champion, two-time...
Motorsportssportspromedia.com

Heineken to title sponsor Formula E’s London ePrix

Electric single seater series Formula E has announced Heineken as its title partner for the upcoming London ePrix on the weekend of 24th July. The Heineken London ePrix, set to take place at UK capital’s Excel Centre, will be a combination of indoor and outdoor, a first in international motorsport.
MotorsportsPosted by
thedrive

Pirelli Tires Are Giving F1 Its Most Interesting Season in Years

​​​​Never mind a tire war; turns out, you've gotta confuse the teams. In 29 seasons of watching Formula One, I've always been certain about one thing: tires aren't interesting. The sport might change, the drivers might switch teams, manufacturers come and go, and regulations endlessly churn, but tires are just tires. Tire wars aren't interesting—either they're moot or half the grid is disadvantaged from the first race. Well, the joke's on me because tires are interesting now. And even worse, they're making F1 interesting as well.
Worldmotorsportmagazine.com

2021 F1 Australian Grand Prix cancelled, along with Phillip Island MotoGP round

The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled for the second year in a row, along with MotoGP’s Phillip Island round, as a result of the Covid pandemic. Local politicians blamed the slow rollout of vaccines for the decision to axe the Melbourne race, due to be held on November 21, a month after MotoGP was set to race in Australia.
Businesssportspromedia.com

Roma renew ‘€3m a year’ Hyundai back-of-shirt sponsorship

Initial partnership expanded to cover women’s team in 2019. Serie A outfit to start campaign with New Balance as kit supplier. Italian soccer giants AS Roma have extended their partnership with Korean car manufacturer Hyundai. The new deal will see the company continue as the club’s main global partner for...
EconomyBenzinga

GM Hits The Gas Pedal On Its EV Transformation

Electric vehicles and e-mobility are the new (re)start for all the automakers, and whoever goes the extra mile will secure a better future and results. General Motors (NYSE: GM), the automaker with experience of over 100 years, is no different. The company decided to increase the electric and autonomous segment investments, so the new plan is to spend $35 billion until 2025. This change goes hand-by-hand with announcing that GM will extend a $5 billion credit line to purchase hundreds of autonomous and battery-powered shuttles through its subsidiary Cruise.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

How Colombia Is Championing Its US Air Connectivity

Last spring, Colombia was forced to suspend general international flights amid the conditions of the pandemic. There were glimmers of hope heading towards the end of 2020, but the health crisis continued to take its toll on the aviation industry of the South American country. Nonetheless, the nation has had a strong first half of 2021, recovering 67% of the routes that were in operation last February.
Public Healthsportspromedia.com

Malaysian Olympic body strikes airline deal with flag carrier

Malaysian athletes tested for Covid-19 daily three days prior to departure. Diving team members are Malaysia Airlines’ brand ambassadors. Malaysia Airlines has been appointed by the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) as its official airline partner for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Under the partnership, Malaysia Airlines will be carrying...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Posted by
The Independent

US fighter jets respond to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii

US fighter jets have responded to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii for a second time.Armed F-22 Raptor fighters were scrambled in response to the Russian “Bear” bombers heading for Hawaii during a naval and air exercise hundreds of miles west of the US state.Two stealth fighters from the Hawaii Air National Guard took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Friday but did not intercept the Russian bombers, said US officials.And the bombers, which are designed for anti-submarine warfare, did not continue their flight path towards the islands.Three F-22s and a KC-135 were also launched the previous Sunday when the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy