‘The future potential is incredible’: How Formula One transformed its US reach 

Historically, Americans have struggled to connect with Formula One in the same way that fans in the UK, Germany, Italy, Mexico and Brazil have. Stock car racing series Nascar and open wheel championship IndyCar have remained much more attractive prospects for both fans and sponsors stateside. Likewise, there have been few successful American Formula One drivers, with competitors from the country only securing two world titles since the championship’s inception. The last American Formula One world champion was Mario Andretti, who won the title in 1978 and was also the last American to win a Formula One race.