The 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in Charlotte, NC

Big cities have a lot of good facilities to offer to their residents. But along with it, the chances of crime are also higher in these cities. Hence, doing your research to find a safe neighborhood for your family to live in is vital.

Here is a list of the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in North Carolina's Charlotte city, published by AreaVibes, to help you be aware of them.

The rankings below are calculated based on the number of violent crimes per 100,000 people for each neighborhood, compared to the Charlotte violent crime average. Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery, and assault. - AreaVibes

1. Pinecrest

Pinecrest has a population of 227. The neighborhood has a 479% higher crime rate than the average crime rate of Charlotte city.

According to the report, the data available with the local law enforcement agency suggests Pinecrest faces 4,283 violent crimes per 100K people, against the North Carolin state's average of 372 violent crimes for the same number of people.

That is an 1151% higher crime rate when compared to the state's average.

2. Lincoln Heights

The second highest crime rates are in Lincoln heights. Lincoln Heights has a population of 2,376 with a 406% higher crime rate than the average crime rate of Charlotte city.

According to the report, the data available with the local law enforcement agency suggests Lincoln Heights faces 3,742 violent crimes per 100K people, which is a whopping 1,005% higher crime rate in comparison with the North Carolina state's average.

3. Tryon Hills

The third highest crime rates in Charlotte's neighborhood are in Tryon Hills. Tryon Hills has a population of 1,517. The area has a 352% higher crime rate than the average crime rate of Charlotte city.

According to the report, the data available with the local law enforcement agency suggests Tryon Hills faces 3,342 violent crimes per 100K people, which is an 898% higher crime rate than the state's average.

4. Grier Heights

Grier Heights comes in the fourth position for the highest crime rates in Charlotte's neighborhood. With a population of 2,958, the area has a 329% higher crime rate than the average crime rate of Charlotte city.

According to the report, the data available with the local law enforcement agency suggests Grier Heights faces 3,170 violent crimes per 100K people, which is an 852% higher crime rate than the North Carolina state's average.

5. Seversville

The fifth highest crime rates in Charlotte's neighborhood are in Seversville. Seversville has a total population of 603. The area has a 289% higher crime rate than the average crime rate of Charlotte city.

According to the report, the data available with the local law enforcement agency suggests that Seversville faces 2,879 violent crimes per 100K people, which is a 773% higher crime rate than the North Carolina state's average.

The rest of the top 10 most dangerous neighborhood in Charlotte

6. Smallwood (273% higher crime rate than the city's avg)

7. Plaza-Shamrock (266% higher crime rate than the city's avg)

8. Washington Heights (263% higher crime rate than the city's avg)

9. Enderly Park (261% higher crime rate than the city's avg)

10. Hidden Valley (235% higher crime rate than the city's avg)

A helpful resource for crime prevention

The city of Charlotte has a dedicated page for informing its residents about the actions they can take to prevent crimes. They have also published a very informative safety guide that you can read and download from here.

I hope this list is helpful for you to choose a secure neighborhood in Charlotte and stay safe.

What is your opinion on this list? Does it surprise you that any of these mentioned neighborhoods made it to the list? Please let us know in the comment section.

