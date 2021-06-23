Elegant Cuisine Meets Farm-To-Table Dining At Solvang’s New Sear Steakhouse
Solvang, California’s newest hotspot is Sear Steakhouse, a farm-driven Santa Ynez Valley restaurant venture from Demitri “Jimmy” and Karen Loizides. This full-service restaurant and bar is the third Santa Ynez Valley hospitality business for the couple whose behind K’Syrah Catering and Event and Maverick Saloon. The steakhouse is the second Santa Barbara wine country business for partner and general manager, Alberto Battaglini.www.forbes.com