Bucks, Hawks seeking to end long droughts

By Steve Megargee The Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — There’s more than a berth in the NBA Finals at stake when the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks square off for the Eastern Conference championship. The winner of the series that starts today also will end decades of frustration. Milwaukee won its lone NBA title in 1971 and...

