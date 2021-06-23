Cancel
Denver, CO

Cheapest Houses for Sale in Most Expensive Metro Denver Cities

Anangsha Alammyan
Anangsha Alammyan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VD9q_0achCYtW00
vu anh/Unsplash

This post puts together a list of the cheapest houses available in the more expensive metro cities in Denver. There are 26 local communities, and this post talks about the counties that are on the top half of that list, including Littleton, Highlands Ranch.

Before we get started, it is important to note that "cheap" is also a relative term. The cheapest place on this list is a home in Erie that is currently on sale for $375,000. This is just over half of the huge amount of $700,000, which is the average price for a single and isolated home in a metro area right now. Among this list, ten out of the total thirteen homes are listed at less than $700K.

So, please keep in mind that "cheap" and "expensive" are relative terms. If you know of a location that has a cheaper house for sale and is located in one of the 26 local communities of Denver, please feel free to comment and let our readers know. This is an important topic and this article can serve as a go-to list for the locals when they are looking for affordable homes to buy in Denver, CO.

1. Erie

775 Carbon Street (0.22 acres : 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom)
$375,000

2. Arvada

6824 Reno Drive (0.1 acres: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom)
$440,000

3. Highlands Ranch

1443 Braewood Avenue (0.08 acres: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms)
$458,000

4. Littleton

2134 West Arbor Avenue (0.15 acres: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom)
$525,000

5. Lafayette

1695 Parkside Circle (0.1 acres: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms)
$540,000

6. Edgewater

2555 Sheridan Boulevard (0.15 acres: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms)
$575,000

7. Louisville

506 Sunset Drive (0.22 acres: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom)
$639,000

8. Superior

348 Fox Lane (0.08 acres: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms)
$650,000

8. Boulder

3365 Euclid Avenue (0.19 acres: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms)
$655,000

9. Golden

1907 Ford Street (0.16 acres: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms)
$675,000

10. Greenwood Village

11972 East Lake Circle (0.08 acres: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms)
$675,000

11. Lone Tree

10366 Bluffmont Drive (0.1 acres: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms)
$860,000

12. Cherry Hills Village

23 Foxtail Circle (0.38 acres: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms)
$2,350,000

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

