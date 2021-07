SAN MARCOS, Calif. — It's wildfire season and the county is receiving fire protection from an unlikely source. In this Zevely Zone, I went to San Marcos where inmates were making the county safer. The next time you call 911 during a wildfire, you may have an inmate to thank. "It feels great it's really rewarding," Gregory Peeters is serving time for a drug offense but gets released in 11 days. "I am chef by trade, so I am learning this as a second trade which is great I can work two jobs and whatever I need to do to make the family work," said Gregory.