The Notre Dame Football team is replacing a lot of talent heading into the 2021 college football season, but the defense could be elite. Heading into the summer months, the Notre Dame Football program will begin to embark on practice and get ready for their season opener against Florida State. For the Irish, this could be a season of transition, as they saw 14 players go to the NFL after a successful 2020 campaign where they went undefeated during the regular season.