Coweta, OK

DARRYL SWARTWOOD

Tulsa World
 15 days ago

Darryl Keith Swartwood Darryl Keith Swartwood, age 59, resident of Coweta departed this life on Friday morning, June 18, 2021 at the Clarehouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Darryl was born on December 15, 1961 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and was the son of Jerry Dale and Carolyn Ruth (Hammett) Swartwood. He attended Coweta schools and was a 1980 graduate of Coweta High School. Darryl worked in construction most of his life as a self-employed dirt contractor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Darryl is survived by his mother, Carolyn Swartwood of Coweta, Oklahoma; his brother, Owen Swartwood and wife Shannon of Coweta, Oklahoma; his niece, Savannah Swartwood; his nephew, Eli Swartwood; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Darryl was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Dale Swartwood. Graveside services celebrating Darryl's life will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, Oklahoma with Pastor Ryan Fankhauser officiating. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Darryl Keith Swartwood entrusted his care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.

tulsaworld.com
